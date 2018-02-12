Mbalula backs Ipid head McBride to execute his duties
This comes after Robert McBride alleged that there are plans by rogue police officers to arrest him and several senior investigators, in an effort to neutralise the watchdog body.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says that he believes that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert Mcbride can execute his duties and should any matter arise against him, it will be handled professionally.
This comes after McBride alleged that there are plans by rogue police officers to arrest him and several senior investigators, in an effort to neutralise the watchdog body.
Mbalula says that Ipid must continue to do its job without fear or favour.
"The ED [executive director] has our support at all times in terms of what he's actually been doing, and that goes with other cases because he reports to me. I know what he is doing. In that particular regard, he's got our support, as you would have seen, there's never been any conflict in relation to the work that he does."
Mbalula and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole were in Rustenburg at the weekend to give an update on the arrest of mineworkers involved in several murder cases in Marikana.
Sithole confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation by the police into Ipid but didn't say if McBride is implicated.
More in Local
-
CT’s transport network under attack
-
SA restaurant in New York to close doors after 19 years
-
Sigcine Mdani gets 18 years in jail for killing Noluvo Swelindawo
-
SABC appoints Phathiswa Magopeni as group executive for news, current affairs
-
WC dam levels drop to 24.9%
-
Nkandla residents 'saddened' at prospect of Zuma being removed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.