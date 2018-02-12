Mbalula backs Ipid head McBride to execute his duties

This comes after Robert McBride alleged that there are plans by rogue police officers to arrest him and several senior investigators, in an effort to neutralise the watchdog body.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says that he believes that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert Mcbride can execute his duties and should any matter arise against him, it will be handled professionally.

This comes after McBride alleged that there are plans by rogue police officers to arrest him and several senior investigators, in an effort to neutralise the watchdog body.

Mbalula says that Ipid must continue to do its job without fear or favour.

"The ED [executive director] has our support at all times in terms of what he's actually been doing, and that goes with other cases because he reports to me. I know what he is doing. In that particular regard, he's got our support, as you would have seen, there's never been any conflict in relation to the work that he does."

Mbalula and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole were in Rustenburg at the weekend to give an update on the arrest of mineworkers involved in several murder cases in Marikana.

Sithole confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation by the police into Ipid but didn't say if McBride is implicated.