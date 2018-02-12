Maimane: Time for fresh leadership in City of CT

DA leader Mmusi Maimane gave a briefing on Monday morning in Cape Town on the outcome of the party's recent federal council meeting.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has stressed it’s time for leadership change in the City of Cape Town.

Maimane gave a briefing on Monday morning in Cape Town on the outcome of the party's recent federal council meeting.

He says that Thursday’s motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will go ahead as scheduled.

“While the situation is unprecedented for the DA, we hold the view that it’s time for a fresh leadership to take the caucus forward and restore faith in the public, in what has been the crown jewel of the DA government until recently.”

De Lille says she is being treated unfairly and has never accepted any bribes from anyone.

It’s alleged that De Lille asked for a bribe in exchange for her endorsing fire extinguishers that a Gauteng businessman intended rolling out in informal settlements.

The mayor has told Eyewitness News that she will give her full cooperation in any criminal investigation against her.

“This is really an abuse of the criminal justice system because they are trying to pursue public opinion against me that I am corrupt. I have worked my life fighting corruption in this country, and I can tell South Africa with confidence that I am not corrupt.”

Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith.

