Maimane: Time for fresh leadership in City of CT
DA leader Mmusi Maimane gave a briefing on Monday morning in Cape Town on the outcome of the party's recent federal council meeting.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has stressed it’s time for leadership change in the City of Cape Town.
Maimane gave a briefing on Monday morning in Cape Town on the outcome of the party's recent federal council meeting.
He says that Thursday’s motion of no confidence in Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will go ahead as scheduled.
“While the situation is unprecedented for the DA, we hold the view that it’s time for a fresh leadership to take the caucus forward and restore faith in the public, in what has been the crown jewel of the DA government until recently.”
De Lille says she is being treated unfairly and has never accepted any bribes from anyone.
It’s alleged that De Lille asked for a bribe in exchange for her endorsing fire extinguishers that a Gauteng businessman intended rolling out in informal settlements.
The mayor has told Eyewitness News that she will give her full cooperation in any criminal investigation against her.
“This is really an abuse of the criminal justice system because they are trying to pursue public opinion against me that I am corrupt. I have worked my life fighting corruption in this country, and I can tell South Africa with confidence that I am not corrupt.”
Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
Nkandla residents 'saddened' at prospect of Zuma being removed
-
South Africans await ANC NEC’s decision on Zuma removal
-
Opposition demands dissolution of Parliament and early elections
-
'ANC processes sufficient to ensure Zuma’s smooth exit'
-
[ANALYSIS] Cometh Zuma’s day of reckoning?
-
Opposition parties set to meet over no confidence motion to oust Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.