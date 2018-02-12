[LISTEN] Here are 10 good things about the drought

CapeTalk | The drought in the Western cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape is not all doom and gloom. Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa’s Patrick Dowling shares 10 good things about the situation.

CAPE TOWN - Patrick Dowling of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) says there’s a silver lining to the drought.

Three provinces, the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape, have already declared provincial disasters as dams dry up.

Dowling says the water crisis has increased awareness around climate change and management of natural resources.

