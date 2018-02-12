Limpopo lion attack victim believed to be suspected poacher
Officers found a rifle and ammunition next to the body at a private nature reserve just outside the Kruger National Park on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police believe that the half-eaten body of a man who was killed by lions might have been that of a suspected poacher.
Officers found a rifle and ammunition next to the body at a private nature reserve just outside the Kruger National Park on Friday.
It was reported earlier that authorities thought the body belonged to the driver of a tractor, who had gone missing, but he has since been found alive.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe: "We are now waiting for a person from the family but we are also utilising our investigative resources to see if we can successfully identify the deceased."
The Home Affairs Department has also been roped in to assist in identifying the man.
More in Local
-
Former Motsweding FM presenter Chris Matshaba dies
-
CT’s transport network under attack
-
SA restaurant in New York to close doors after 19 years
-
Sigcine Mdani gets 18 years in jail for killing Noluvo Swelindawo
-
SABC appoints Phathiswa Magopeni as group executive for news, current affairs
-
WC dam levels drop to 24.9%
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.