Limpopo lion attack victim believed to be suspected poacher

Officers found a rifle and ammunition next to the body at a private nature reserve just outside the Kruger National Park on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police believe that the half-eaten body of a man who was killed by lions might have been that of a suspected poacher.

Officers found a rifle and ammunition next to the body at a private nature reserve just outside the Kruger National Park on Friday.

It was reported earlier that authorities thought the body belonged to the driver of a tractor, who had gone missing, but he has since been found alive.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe: "We are now waiting for a person from the family but we are also utilising our investigative resources to see if we can successfully identify the deceased."

The Home Affairs Department has also been roped in to assist in identifying the man.