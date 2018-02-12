King Zwelithini’s information allegedly processed unlawfully by MiWay

A recorded conversation between the Zulu King and the insurance company has been leaked online.

JOHANNESBURG - The Information Regulator says it's noted with concern the recent reports that MiWay allegedly processed personal information of King Goodwill Zwelithini unlawfully.

A recorded conversation between the Zulu King and the insurance company has been leaked online.

In the exchange, a sales agent can be heard speaking to King Zwelithini, apparently unaware that he was speaking to the king.

The conversation ends amicably.

But the regulator says if Zwelithini didn't give his consent to MiWay to process his personal information then the call was unlawful.

Chairperson of the regulator Pantsy Tlakula says the Protection of Personal Information Act is clear.

“The owner of the information must consent to the processing of his or her personal information. That’s the first thing. We don’t know if the King gave persuasion to MiWay for the processing of his personal information.”

At the same time, MiWay has declined to comment on the matter, saying talks are underway with King Zwelithini.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)