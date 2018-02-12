Ipid head McBride orders investigators to resist arrest in spat with SAPS

It’s understood the charges being considered against Robert McBride and Ipid investigators are directly linked to the probe of Phahlane.

PRETORIA – While the police have denied any plans for the imminent arrest of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride and several investigators, Eyewitness News has seen a draft of the charge sheet prepared against them.

Eyewitnesses revealed this weekend that McBride suspects a team of detectives from the North West province were planning to arrest him and several of his senior officials.

McBride believes that several recent high profile arrests, including that of former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, has prompted efforts to neutralise the watchdog body.

Eyewitness News has seen a charge sheet which includes five counts which relate to the unlawful sharing of information with forensic consultant Paul O’Sullivan and his attorney Sarah-Jane Trent.

O’Sullivan is the complainant in the Phahlane matter.

McBride says that he has instructed his investigators not to allow themselves to be unlawfully arrested, adding that the rogue cops are themselves the subject of Ipid probes.

The police insist there is no imminent plan to arrest McBride or Ipid investigators.