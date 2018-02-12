Holomisa: We’ll support ANC in no confidence motion against Zuma

Last week, the opposition had issued an ultimatum: deal with the Zuma question by Sunday evening or they speed up a motion of no confidence against him.

JOHANNESBURG – It remains to be seen what opposition parties in Parliament's next move will be.

Last week, they had issued an ultimatum: deal with the Zuma question by Sunday evening or they speed up a motion of no confidence against him.

The motion, brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), is on the national legislature's agenda for later this month.

But like many of us, the opposition is growing impatient.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says: “The ground is fertile now given that the ANC itself is calling for Zuma to go.

“If they don’t want the motion to be moved by us, they’ve the numbers, they can call for a vote of no confidence against their president, we’ll support them.”

At the same time, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Zuma’s removal is being handled in a way that will unite the nation.

Ramaphosa addressed the issue of transition in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon, where the party launched its centennial celebrations in honour of the late former president Nelson Mandela.

The president of the ruling party told supporters that the party’s NEC meeting scheduled for Monday will finalise the matter of President Zuma’s future.

"We know you want closure on this matter. Comrades, as you want closure, we will be doing so by keeping our eyes on what is in the interest of all our people and how we continue to unite the nation."

The ANC president said that there is a careful approach to what is happening with the transition of power.

"As you have all heard, the national executive committee of the African National Congress will be meeting tomorrow to discuss this very matter. Because our people want this matter to be finalised, the national executive committee will be doing precisely that."

The ANC has declared 2018 as the 'Year of Nelson Mandela'.

Ramaphosa said the ANC comes from disunity and must now forge for unity.

"As we emerge from a period of difficulty, a period of disunity and discord, this Nelson Mandela centenary year offers us what I would call a new beginning."

