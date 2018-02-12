Henri van Breda: State argues it is unlikely intruders murdered family

Van Breda claims an intruder murder his parents and older brother, and attacked his younger sister at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

CAPE TOWN – Henri van Breda’s murder trial has resumed, with the State arguing that it is highly unlikely that intruders broke into his family home and attacked his family.

Closing arguments are being heard in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway has argued that it is highly improbable that intruders entered the De Zalze Estate, made their way to number 12 Goske Street, attacked the family, didn’t steal anything from the house, and fled the estate undetected.

Galloway says that the house is situated in the centre of the complex and the intruders would have had to go past several other houses.

She says there is no evidence from the security guards on duty that night or residents who’ve testified that criminals entered the estate that night.

She has also argued that it is unlikely that intruders didn’t steal anything, pointing out evidence from first responding officers who noted the crime scene didn’t look like a “normal house robbery.”