Gigaba cancels urgent meeting with PSA over Eskom bailout

The association is angry over government's decisions to bail out cash-strapped Eskom. The PSA wants a labour representative to sit on the public investment board in order to safe guard worker's money.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has cancelled an urgent meeting with the Public Servants Association (PSA) which was aimed at discussing various matters relating to public servants' pension fund.

It says that Gigaba's postponement of Monday's meeting once again indicates that the interests of public sector employees are not a priority.

The PSA's Tahir Maepa said: “Today is the deadline that we gave to him to meet our demand for the reform of the PIC, so come this afternoon if this issue is not resolved, then obviously our attorneys will proceed with drafting papers to the court."

Last week, the PSA said it was shocked at the decision by the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF) and Public Investment Corporations (PIC) decision to bail out Eskom.

It has labelled the transaction as unlawful and warned that it will approach the courts.

The PSA says it feels betrayed because it had agreed, together with the PIC and the GEPF that they would not bail out state-owned companies until governance has improved.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman