Gauteng ANC condemns #ZumaMustGo campaign's call for national shutdown

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has condemned the calls for a national shutdown on Monday by a group calling themselves the supporters of the "Zuma Must Go" campaign.

The ANC says that the call for a march to the Union Buildings in a bid for Zuma’s removal is irresponsible and reckless.

The party has called on its members to ignore the call.

The ANC Gauteng's Motaletale Modiba says the party remains behind the national executive committee to resolve the issue of the removal of Zuma from office.

“We’ve full confidence in the ability of the ANC national executive committee and the national officer barriers to resolve the current leadership issue decisively.”

He says the provincial leadership has now told its regions to verify the membership of those leading the Zuma must go campaign and institute disciplinary measures immediately.

“We call on our members, supporters and society at large not heed to this irresponsible call.”

The South African Communist Party has also distanced itself from today's march to the Union Buildings.