Former Motsweding FM presenter Chris Matshaba dies
Local media is reporting Chris Matshaba fell ill and was admitted to hospital before he died.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Motsweding FM presenter-turned-businessman Chris Matshaba has died.
Matshaba, who also worked as a presenter at North West FM, is married to actress Tsholofelo Monedi who was popularly known as Meme in the Tshivenda TV seriesMuvhango.
Local media is reporting Matshaba fell ill and was admitted to hospital before he died on Saturday.
The radio personality married his thespian wife in 2014 in his hometown of Ramokokakstad near Mogwase in the North West.
WATCH: Chris and Tsholo Matshaba celebrate anniversary on Top Billing
Friends and fans have taken to social media to express their shock and share messages of condolence to Matshaba’s family.
Death not be proud....brazo, authi, one of the guys who encouraged me to strive for success no matter what. Chrizzle.... Rest in Eternal Peace mfanakithi #ChrisMatshaba strength to Tsholo, family and friends..especially Touchdat Monareng and Frans Mashao. Life is unpredictable pic.twitter.com/dwIl5jCVN5— Bongani Nkabinde (@bongsmdakes) February 11, 2018
Bathong Crazy Chris Cross o tlhokafetse? May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family💔😢 #ChrisMatshaba— ThaBae (@ThabiPheko) February 11, 2018
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted he’d lost a true friend.
Go well my true brother, it hurts but there’s nothing I can do. Our friendship was solid and real! RIP Chris Matshaba, #tshabafoo pic.twitter.com/mSuXTneZ4Z— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) February 11, 2018
