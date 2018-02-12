Former Motsweding FM presenter Chris Matshaba dies

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
Go

Former Motsweding FM presenter Chris Matshaba dies

Local media is reporting Chris Matshaba fell ill and was admitted to hospital before he died.

YouTube screengrab of Chris and Tsholo Matshaba. Pitcure: YouTube
YouTube screengrab of Chris and Tsholo Matshaba. Pitcure: YouTube
12 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former Motsweding FM presenter-turned-businessman Chris Matshaba has died.

Matshaba, who also worked as a presenter at North West FM, is married to actress Tsholofelo Monedi who was popularly known as Meme in the Tshivenda TV seriesMuvhango.

Local media is reporting Matshaba fell ill and was admitted to hospital before he died on Saturday.

The radio personality married his thespian wife in 2014 in his hometown of Ramokokakstad near Mogwase in the North West.

WATCH: Chris and Tsholo Matshaba celebrate anniversary on Top Billing

Friends and fans have taken to social media to express their shock and share messages of condolence to Matshaba’s family.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted he’d lost a true friend.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA