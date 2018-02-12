Firefighters continue to battle Kammanassie blaze

Firefighters say they will continue to monitor the situation for possible flare-ups.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling a blaze on top of the Kloof in Buffelsberg in Kammanassie in the Southern Cape.

CapeNature's Loren George say's no open flames are visible due to smoke.

“A total of 12,207 hectares have been burnt. Fire teams from CapeNature and Working on Fire will continue to monitor the mountain for possible flare-ups and trigger points.”

The fire started late last week.