Firefighter hurt battling blaze in Hout Bay
The crew member sustained shoulder injuries after being assaulted by a community member.
CAPE TOWN - A City of Cape Town firefighter has been injured while battling a blaze in Mandela Park in Hout Bay.
The fire, that broke out during the night, has since been contained.
The cause has not yet been determined.
City Fire and Rescue Service's Theo Layne says that mop-up operations are underway.
"The city's Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in Molekane Street in Mandela Park, Hout Bay where we had numerous iron and wood structures that were alight. The fire is now contained. Twenty fire fighting vehicles, 10 fire engines and 10 water tankers responded to the incident."
