Estina report: DA to legally challenge Public Protector's findings

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane found the Free State Agriculture Department guilty of gross misconduct and maladministration.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will legally challenge the Public Protector's findings in a probe into a government-backed dairy farm project in the Free State.

She ordered Premier Ace Magashule to initiate disciplinary proceedings against those implicated.

Mkhwebane found normal procurement processes were flouted and the payments to Estina were not in line with Treasury prescripts.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party's legal team will this week file court papers.

“Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane simply cannot blame a lack of capacity for her embarrassing report. Therefore, as the original complainants in the Vrede matter, we’ve also had a meeting with the Public Protector and I visited her in December.”

At the same time, Parliament's Justice Committee wants Mkhwebane to explain her Estina Dairy farm report.

It adds it's concerned over recent public statements she's made. She's been ordered to appear before the committee on Wednesday.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says allegations that she has suppressed information tarnishes the image of her office.

“We are concerned that she did not get full cooperation from some government officials that she was interviewing.”