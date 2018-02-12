East Rand man to appear court for stabbings

It is understood that the most recent stabbing took place in a public area and was witnessed by some Tembisa residents.

JOHANNESBURG - An East Rand man is expected to appear in the Tembisa magistrates court on charges of murder and attempted murder following his arrest for stabbing at least four people in Tembisa.

He was arrested on Friday after a tip-off by community members.

It is understood that the most recent stabbing took place in a public area and was witnessed by some residents.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department's Wilfred Kgasago: "He is behind bars and he will be facing charges of murder and attempted murder. He will be appearing in the Tembisa magistrates court on Monday."