Damage to cabling, signalling equipment causes delays at CT train station
Prasa is already stretched with various problems on Metrorail's Cape Town network and overnight overhead cabling and signalling equipment were damaged.
CAPE TOWN - Railway technicians are hustling to repair signalling equipment near Woodstock and alleviate major delays.
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is already stretched with various problems on Metrorail's Cape Town network.
Overnight overhead cabling and signalling equipment were damaged.
Metrorail's Riana Scott cannot estimate when repairs will be completed.
“Vandals struck overnight at Woodstock, affecting Metrorail’s overhead and signal power. This means that all trains arriving at and departing from Cape Town Station will have to be individually manually authorised.”
Monday also marks the fifth week since the central line was suspended.
That decision was taken after the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha.
The line has also been affected by cable theft and vandalism in Bonteheuwel, Netreg and Nyanga.
Officials are still unable to estimate when the central line will reopen.
At least 14 suspected cable thieves have been arrested this year, most of them in Bonteheuwel.
