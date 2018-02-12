DA to visit Reiger Park school in wake of sex scandal

Videos and pictures of the principal having sex with different pupils in his office went viral on various social media platforms recently.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng will conduct an oversight visit to the Reiger Park Secondary School in Ekurhuleni on Monday morning after three teachers and the principal were implicated in a sex scandal at the school.

There are also allegations that the school principal has been hiring teachers in exchange for sexual favours.

The DA says it will assess the extent of the impact of the scandal on teaching and learning.

The party's shadow MEC for Education Khume Ramulifho says: “The DA just wants to assess the current conditions after the incident involving the principal and see whether learning and teaching is continuing is a smooth way.

“And also to check intervention made by the department whether they are working or not. Should they not be working then we then put it to the MEC.”