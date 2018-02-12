Popular Topics
CT’s transport network under attack

Several attacks have been reported on trains and around 200 incidents of crime on buses.

Investigations are underway after Two MyCiTi bus station were vandalised. Picture: Supplied.
Investigations are underway after Two MyCiTi bus station were vandalised. Picture: Supplied.
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Crime has placed the city's transport network under threat in the past month.

Several attacks have been reported on trains and around 200 incidents of crime on buses.

Officials say there's been an increase in vandalism on all transport services including Golden Arrow, MyCiTi and Metrorail.

Two weeks ago, eight MyCiTi buses were stoned along the N2 Express routes in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

Meanwhile, vandals struck at Woodstock on Sunday night, where overhead cabling and signalling equipment were damaged.

Metrorail's central line is still suspended due to vandalism and the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

