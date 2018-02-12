CT authorities expect Dunoon operations to resume after bus stations vandalised

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

CT authorities expect Dunoon operations to resume after bus stations vandalised

Authorities had to close down Dunoon and Usasaza stations after vandals smashed the windows, broke the access control system and burnt tyres in the station.

Investigations are underway after Two MyCiTi bus station were vandalised. Picture: Supplied.
Investigations are underway after Two MyCiTi bus station were vandalised. Picture: Supplied.
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's transport authorities say that people will still be able to catch the MyCiti bus from Dunoon despite vandalism at the station over the weekend.

Authorities had to close down Dunoon and Usasaza stations after vandals smashed the windows, broke the access control system and burnt tyres in the station.

The city's Brett Herron says that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) needs to investigate cases of vandalism and deal harshly with those responsible.

"What is really worrying to me is that there seems to be this well co-ordinated or well orchestrated sabotage of public transport."

The city says that it will cost them a million rand to repair the two stations that were vandalised over the weekend.

But they've worked out a way to ensure tht people can still catch the bus from their normal stations.

"We expect the operations to continue. We are using one of the feeders buses, which will be parked at the station that people can tap in."

This isn't the first such incident as two weeks ago, eight MyCiTi buses were stoned along the N2 express routes in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

Metrorail has also confirmed that services on the central line remain suspended.

This will be the fifth week of closure on this line.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA