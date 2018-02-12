CT authorities expect Dunoon operations to resume after bus stations vandalised
Authorities had to close down Dunoon and Usasaza stations after vandals smashed the windows, broke the access control system and burnt tyres in the station.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's transport authorities say that people will still be able to catch the MyCiti bus from Dunoon despite vandalism at the station over the weekend.
The city's Brett Herron says that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) needs to investigate cases of vandalism and deal harshly with those responsible.
"What is really worrying to me is that there seems to be this well co-ordinated or well orchestrated sabotage of public transport."
The city says that it will cost them a million rand to repair the two stations that were vandalised over the weekend.
But they've worked out a way to ensure tht people can still catch the bus from their normal stations.
"We expect the operations to continue. We are using one of the feeders buses, which will be parked at the station that people can tap in."
This isn't the first such incident as two weeks ago, eight MyCiTi buses were stoned along the N2 express routes in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.
Metrorail has also confirmed that services on the central line remain suspended.
This will be the fifth week of closure on this line.
