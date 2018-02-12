Closing arguments to begin in Van Breda murder trial
Closing arguments are likely to stretch over the next few days after the bulk of the highly publicised trial played out over 63 days last year.
CAPE TOWN - Triple murder accused Henri van Breda's days in court could soon be at an end.
The Western Cape High Court is expected to hear closing arguments from the State and the defense on Monday.
Van Breda has been in the dock since last year for the murders of his parents and older brother in their Stellenbosch home in 2015, and for the attempted murder of his younger sister.
Once the arguments wrap up, judgment is expected to be handed down in March.
Henri van Breda's legal team has argued that two intruders were in the house on the night of the killings and that one of these masked men attacked his family. During his time in the witness box, Van Breda demonstrated to the court how he allegedly fought off the attacker that night.
The defense called up an array of witnesses to solidify its case, including security expert Charl Rabie, DNA expert Antonel Olckers, neurologist James Butler, and a De Zalze estate resident who knew the Van Bredas.
The State in turn, attempted to poke holes in the defense's case, arguing that blood spatter evidence and the crime scene do not match the accused's version of events.
