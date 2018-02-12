City of CT says Foreshore freeway project will alleviate congestion
On Monday, the city announced Mitchell du Plessis Associates as the qualifying bidder for the project which was shrouded in controversy late last year, over claims of tender irregularities.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says a proposal to complete the unfinished freeways on the Foreshore will alleviate congestion in and out of the city.
The R8 billion project will also provide affordable and social housing.
Of the seven proposals that were submitted in 2016, the city has now selected one that outlines plans to finish the Foreshore freeways, while also building high-rise tower blocks of apartments across four precincts on the land between the freeways.
Mayoral committee member for Transport Brett Herron said: “This proposal if it succeeds through the second phase, will fundamentally change our city and will start to contribute to a more residential inner city and a more inclusive inner city.”
Over the next six months, the city will have to conclude an agreement with the selected bidder, which in turn will have to finalise an investment plan and secure financing for the project.
