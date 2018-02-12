Capetonians urged not to be complacent with water saving methods
With tighter water curbs in place, residents have been asked not to exceed the use of 50 litres of water per person day.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says that Capetonians must not become complacent about water saving efforts.
Last week, the City of Cape Town announced that the dreaded Day Zero has been moved to 11 May.
Zille says residents have changed their behaviour over the past two weeks, seeing a drop in water usage.
She says the province is in dire need of rain.
“We’re very worried about the rains this year because last week we were scheduled to have lot of rain and this is per the previous pattern of 2017 in winter, when the rains bypassed Cape Town. We had that again, so if that pattern repeats itself then we’re in trouble.”
Meanwhile, City of Cape Town officials have issued water wasters fines worth more than R400,000 since December.
Two arrest warrants have been executed on offenders who failed to appear in court and failed to pay their fines by their due date.
