Capetonians urged not to be complacent with water saving methods

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Capetonians urged not to be complacent with water saving methods

With tighter water curbs in place, residents have been asked not to exceed the use of 50 litres of water per person day.

Water flows into a 5 litre container as Cape Town residents collect water before Day Zero. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Water flows into a 5 litre container as Cape Town residents collect water before Day Zero. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
6 hours ago

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says that Capetonians must not become complacent about water saving efforts.

With tighter water curbs in place, residents have been asked not to exceed the use of 50 litres of water per person day.

Last week, the City of Cape Town announced that the dreaded Day Zero has been moved to 11 May.

Zille says residents have changed their behaviour over the past two weeks, seeing a drop in water usage.

She says the province is in dire need of rain.

“We’re very worried about the rains this year because last week we were scheduled to have lot of rain and this is per the previous pattern of 2017 in winter, when the rains bypassed Cape Town. We had that again, so if that pattern repeats itself then we’re in trouble.”

Meanwhile, City of Cape Town officials have issued water wasters fines worth more than R400,000 since December.

Two arrest warrants have been executed on offenders who failed to appear in court and failed to pay their fines by their due date.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA