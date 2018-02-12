Popular Topics
Businessman pleads guilty to corrupt relationship with Arno Lamoer

Salim Dawjee says he gave former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and his family more than R67,000 between 2011 and 2013.

Businessman Mohamed Saleem Dawjee. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Businessman Mohamed Saleem Dawjee. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town businessman has pleaded guilty to a corrupt relationship with former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and three other senior police officers.

Salim Dawjee changed his plea in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Lamoer and Brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender have already pleaded guilty to corruption.

Dawjee admits to helping out his friend Lamoer when he experienced financial difficulties.

The 53-year-old says he gave the former Western Cape Police Commissioner and his family more than R67,000 between 2011 and 2013.

Dawjee says Lamoer repaid him in full when he got his pension.

He also concedes to having paid gratifications to officers van der Ross and Govender over a period of time in return for special favours.

Dawjee admits that at the time of the payments, he could foresee a possibility that such transactions could cause the officers to give him preferential treatment.

In his plea explanation, Dawjee says his vehicle towing business which he's owned since 1999, is facing liquidation as a direct result of the case.

