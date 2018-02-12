'ANC processes sufficient to ensure Zuma’s smooth exit'
The ANC is facing mounting pressure from all corners to decide on Zuma's fate after more than a week of prolonged talks.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is expected to finalise President Jacob Zuma's departure on Monday afternoon when its special national executive committee (NEC) meeting begins on Monday.
Supporters and critics of Zuma are expected to face off at Monday's meeting with no clear indication when an announcement will be made.
Dozens of journalists and TV vans have parked there on the road outside the hotel waiting for NEC members to arrive.
The top six arrived earlier to have a meeting but it's understood this forms part of their scheduled Monday meeting.
The main topic on the agenda, of course, is President Zuma's exit after days of speculation and uncertainty around whether he'll resign, be recalled or if a motion of no confidence is set to go ahead.
#ANCNEC Special NEC meeting due to start in just over an hour’s time. Media gathered at Saint George’s hotel. GN pic.twitter.com/SLzuUuNrPJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2018
#ANCNEC Top Six arrived at Saint George’s hotel earlier - apparently as part of their scheduled Monday meeting. NEC members due to artist be shortly for 14h00 special meeting. GN pic.twitter.com/gi6697WEe5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2018
#ANCNEC #ZumaExit More members of the media are arriving at Saint George’s Hotel where special NEC meeting due to start at 14h00. GN pic.twitter.com/esLykltk9w— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2018
PLANS FOR NO CONFIDENCE MOTION
Opposition party leaders have hashed out plans in Parliament for the motion of no confidence in the president and possible nationwide protest action.
One party leader who won’t be attending is the African People’s Convention is Themba Godi; he says the motion of no confidence is set down for 22 February and the ANC’s own processes underway are sufficient to ensure President Zuma’s smooth exit.
“These should be enough to ensure that we handle these matters of the outgoing president with some level of caution and no need for any drama or humiliation.”
But the other opposition parties are likely to push for the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) no-confidence motion to be brought forward to Tuesday afternoon and have been mulling plans to call for a countrywide shutdown.
In the meantime, Parliament says it is in “close liaison” with the Presidency and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the leader of government business, while a fresh date for the State of the Nation Address remains up in the air.
At the same time, DA leader Mmusi Maimane has shared the party's views with regard to the ANC's leadership transition process.
“You are also afforming to the people of South Africa that the Constitution is meaningless and the rule of law is thrown out. We can’t be party to that.”
He says a dignified and smooth leadership transition, as Deputy President Ramaphosa calls it, is not in the best interests of South Africa.
