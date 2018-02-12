ANC NEC still locked in meeting over Zuma fate
The party’s highest decision-making body is expected to finalise the matter on Monday night and brief the nation of its decision.
PRETORIA - The African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting is still discussing President Jacob Zuma on Monday evening.
The party’s highest decision-making body is expected to finalise the matter on Monday night and brief the nation of its decision.
Some NEC members have left the Saint George’s Hotel in Pretoria where the party is meeting behind closed doors.
The ANC has to decide how it will implement its decision.
The party is handling the issue of President Zuma’s removal while opposition parties pile-up pressure for it to decide Zuma’s fate as soon as possible.
Opposition party leaders say they want Parliament to be dissolved and fresh elections held before a new president of the country is elected.
They say the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) motion of no confidence in President Zuma must be debated this week.
After that, they want the National Assembly to vote on a resolution in terms of Section 50 (1) of the Constitution that allows for the dissolution of the National Assembly.
EFF leader Julius Malema says National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has until Tuesday morning to respond to the party’s request that its no-confidence motion be brought forward from 22 February, or they will go to court.
Additional reporting by Gaye Davis
Media are still waiting outside the venue where the #ANCNEC have been meeting over #ZumaExit. IH pic.twitter.com/xw82vvqnch— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 12, 2018
More in Politics
-
#ZumaExit: Zuma must go! ANC resolves to recall JZ
-
'Push Zuma no confidence motion forward or we go to court'
-
#RandReport: Rand volatile as Zuma exit talks drag on, stocks recover
-
Mkhwebane: Van Rooyen lied about not visiting Gupta home since taking office
-
Opposition parties want to dissolve Parliament. Here's their how-to guide
-
Nkandla residents 'saddened' at prospect of Zuma being removed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.