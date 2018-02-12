ANC NEC still locked in meeting over Zuma fate

The party’s highest decision-making body is expected to finalise the matter on Monday night and brief the nation of its decision.

PRETORIA - The African National Congress’ (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting is still discussing President Jacob Zuma on Monday evening.

The party’s highest decision-making body is expected to finalise the matter on Monday night and brief the nation of its decision.

Some NEC members have left the Saint George’s Hotel in Pretoria where the party is meeting behind closed doors.

The ANC has to decide how it will implement its decision.

The party is handling the issue of President Zuma’s removal while opposition parties pile-up pressure for it to decide Zuma’s fate as soon as possible.

Opposition party leaders say they want Parliament to be dissolved and fresh elections held before a new president of the country is elected.

They say the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) motion of no confidence in President Zuma must be debated this week.

After that, they want the National Assembly to vote on a resolution in terms of Section 50 (1) of the Constitution that allows for the dissolution of the National Assembly.

EFF leader Julius Malema says National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has until Tuesday morning to respond to the party’s request that its no-confidence motion be brought forward from 22 February, or they will go to court.

Additional reporting by Gaye Davis