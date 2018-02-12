ANC alliance partners pull no punches on Zuma exit

Cosatu's Zingiswa Losi was first up and set the tone for the alliance partners contribution demanding that Jacob Zuma listen to the nation's workers and get out of office.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s alliance partners were not pulling punches on the Grand Parade on Sunday, calling for the removal of President Jacob Zuma in no uncertain terms.

Cosatu's Zingiswa Losi was first up and set the tone for the alliance partners contribution demanding that Jacob Zuma listen to the nation's workers and get out of office.

"We must listen to workers who are saying that for as long as we keep the president of the republic in power, the ANC's brand becomes damaged."

The SACP's Benson Ngqentsu was equally scathing, calling out the Zuma presidency for gross abuses of power

"We are saying that the matter of President Zuma to resign is not an ANC matter. It is an alliance matter, it is a South African matter."

The saga of what will happen to President Jacob Zuma now moves back to Johannesburg, where the ANC's NEC is set to gather for an urgent meeting that party president Cyril Ramaphosa promised would yield clarity for a nation on tenterhooks.