Analysts warn that ANC NEC could get locked over Zuma exit talks

Commentator Ralph Mathekga says the outcome of the NEC meeting will confirm if President Jacob Zuma has agreed to step down or face a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

FILE: President Jacob Zuma at the ANC national conference on 18 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: President Jacob Zuma at the ANC national conference on 18 December 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
6 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts suggests that talks between African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma may have not borne good results and now the national executive committee (NEC) will sit to make a final decision.

This comes after talks between the two over the past week.

Commentator Ralph Mathekga says the NEC will now have to deal with the issue decisively as Ramaphosa assured the country on Sunday, during his speech on the centenary celebrations of former statesman Nelson Mandela, that they would finalise the matter.

WATCH: ANC NEC to finalise Zuma transition on Monday

Mathekga says the outcome of the NEC meeting will confirm if Zuma has agreed to step down or face a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

“These talks could get locked. If there’s an agreement it’s being kept secret, the NEC is going to have to confirm that.”

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says that the NEC could also comprise of robust arguments between those who want Zuma out and his supporters.

“Even those who are strong supporters of Zuma, they may be arguing about him finishing the term and the fear of divisions more that any other logical argument.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

