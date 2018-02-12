Analysts warn that ANC NEC could get locked over Zuma exit talks
Commentator Ralph Mathekga says the outcome of the NEC meeting will confirm if President Jacob Zuma has agreed to step down or face a motion of no confidence in Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts suggests that talks between African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma may have not borne good results and now the national executive committee (NEC) will sit to make a final decision.
This comes after talks between the two over the past week.
Commentator Ralph Mathekga says the NEC will now have to deal with the issue decisively as Ramaphosa assured the country on Sunday, during his speech on the centenary celebrations of former statesman Nelson Mandela, that they would finalise the matter.
WATCH: ANC NEC to finalise Zuma transition on Monday
Mathekga says the outcome of the NEC meeting will confirm if Zuma has agreed to step down or face a motion of no confidence in Parliament.
“These talks could get locked. If there’s an agreement it’s being kept secret, the NEC is going to have to confirm that.”
Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says that the NEC could also comprise of robust arguments between those who want Zuma out and his supporters.
“Even those who are strong supporters of Zuma, they may be arguing about him finishing the term and the fear of divisions more that any other logical argument.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Politics
-
Nkandla residents 'saddened' at prospect of Zuma being removed
-
South Africans await ANC NEC’s decision on Zuma removal
-
Opposition demands dissolution of Parliament and early elections
-
'ANC processes sufficient to ensure Zuma’s smooth exit'
-
Maimane: Time for fresh leadership in City of CT
-
[ANALYSIS] Cometh Zuma’s day of reckoning?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.