'Zuma Must Go' campaign wants Ramaphosa to show leadership

The group has been vocal over the past few weeks and formed part of the 'Protect Luthuli House' group.

JOHANNESBURG - The “Zuma Must Go” campaign has resurfaced and this time supporters are calling for a march to the Union Buildings on Monday morning.

The group has been vocal over the past few weeks and formed part of the “Protect Luthuli House” group, which clashed with the Black First Land First supporters outside the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters last week.

The BLF handed over a memorandum at Luthuli House, demanding that President Jacob Zuma be left to finish his term.

Zuma Must Go convener Lazarus Maumela says that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa must be bold in dealing with the removal of Zuma.

“He shouldn’t be apologetic. He must be strong, bold and take the lead. He must show leadership and say 'enough is enough - we don’t want him.'”

The ANC is expected to convene a special meeting of its executive body on Monday, its spokesperson said.

However, Pule Mabe declined to comment on whether the meeting of the national executive committee (NEC), which has the power to instruct Zuma to resign, would discuss Zuma’s political future.

Zuma, who has overseen a tumultuous nine years in power marked by economic decline and numerous allegations of corruption, has been in a weakened position since he was replaced by Ramaphosa in December.

Ramaphosa has been lobbying for Zuma to resign and has said that he hopes to conclude talks with the president “in coming days ... in the interests of the country.”

Ramaphosa is due to give a speech later on Sunday in Cape Town as part of year-long celebrations to mark 100 years since the birth of former President Nelson Mandela, but it was unclear whether he would mention Zuma’s situation.

Ramaphosa attended a church service at Cape Town’s Anglican St George’s Cathedral on Sunday morning, looking relaxed and allowing parents to take pictures of their children with him.

St George’s Cathedral was at the forefront of the anti-apartheid struggle and during a Christmas mass service last year, its Archbishop Thabo Makgoba called on the new ANC leadership to act “quickly and decisively” to replace Zuma as head of state.

#Mandela100 Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has left the St George’s Cathedral after attending mass this morning @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/LbvbDFPoVL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018

Additional reporting by Reuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)