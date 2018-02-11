[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations
Party leader Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the keynote address at the Grand Parade.
CAPE TOWN - The ANC launched the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations in Cape Town.
On this day, 28 years ago, former president Nelson Mandela was released from prison.
It was also on this day that Mandela delivered his iconic speech from the balcony of the City Hall to thousands of people from all walks of life.
Today, party leader Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the keynote address at the Grand Parade. Security is tight, with private security guards and scanners at the entrances, and police and metro officers stationed around the perimeter.
WATCH: Ramaphosa delivers Mandela centenary address
A large crowd has gathered at the Grand Parade for the launch, with many hoping for clarity on the transition of power.
The country has been on tenterhooks for the past week waiting to hear whether President Jacob Zuma will be stepping down.
However, after lengthy talks between Zuma and Ramaphosa, a national executive committee meeting has now been set down for Monday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
