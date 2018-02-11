Popular Topics
Spotlight on taverns in JHB's residential areas

Metro Police responded to the complaint and confiscated sound equipment on Saturday night.

Picture: EWN
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg’s MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun says he will investigate taverns operating in residential areas following complaints from Rosettenville residents about noise levels at a local hangout.

Metro Police responded to the complaint and confiscated sound equipment on Saturday night.

Sun says the noisy behaviour of patrons stems from the amount of alcohol available at such establishments.

He says the issuing of liquor licences need to be reviewed.

“We have an unmanageable situation, especially in townships and neighbourhoods where we see an excessive number of drinking establishments being set up.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

