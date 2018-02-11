Spotlight on taverns in JHB's residential areas
Metro Police responded to the complaint and confiscated sound equipment on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg’s MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun says he will investigate taverns operating in residential areas following complaints from Rosettenville residents about noise levels at a local hangout.
Sun says the noisy behaviour of patrons stems from the amount of alcohol available at such establishments.
He says the issuing of liquor licences need to be reviewed.
“We have an unmanageable situation, especially in townships and neighbourhoods where we see an excessive number of drinking establishments being set up.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
