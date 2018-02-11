Special ANC NEC meeting to be held in Pretoria on Monday
Speculation is mounting over the imminent resignation of president Jacob Zuma with ANC top officials calling for patience.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called yet another special national executive committee (NEC) meeting for Monday afternoon to discuss President Jacob Zuma’s future.
The meeting comes after the party’s top six met on Saturday to get a report back from Cyril Ramaphosa on his talks with the president.
On Wednesday last week, Zuma looked set to be recalled by at a special NEC meeting which was called following a recommendation by the party’s national working committee for the highest decision making body to take the final decision on president Zuma’s fate.
But that special meeting was cancelled by Cyril Ramaphosa following what the ANC described as fruitful and constructive talks between him and president Zuma.
Ramaphosa recently received criticism from Congress of South African Trade Union and the South African Communist Party for delaying a decision on Zuma’s removal.
Some politicians - including the opposition also warned him to be careful of the president.
It’s unclear what tomorrow’s urgent special NEC meeting means of the talks between Ramaphosa and Zuma.
What is clear though, is that Ramaphosa will provide the party’s leaders with feedback on his talks with Zuma and the leaders may finally take the delayed decision to recall him.
