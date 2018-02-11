SACP distances itself from Zuma Must Go march

The party says it has serious issues with individuals using the SACP name for what it calls a 'personal narrow programme'.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has distanced itself from a Zuma Must Go march to the Union Buildings on Monday.

The party says it has serious issues with individuals using the SACP name for what it calls a “personal narrow programme”.

The Zuma Must Go supporters held a media briefing on Sunday where they announced plans for a march, demanding Zuma’s immediate recall by the ANC.

The SACP says it will conduct a thorough investigation into the identity of a man who claimed to represent the party at the briefing.

The SACP's Jacob Mamabolo has called on members to refrain from anarchy, saying they are not aware of any SACP march.

“That matter is firmly in the hands of our leadership. It is not necessary for any person to purportedly act in the name of the SACP.”

Mamabolo says the SACP has confidence in the newly elected officials of the ANC who are handling Zuma’s removal.

“We have confidence in the capacity of the leadership to deal with the matter.”

The ANC in Gauteng has also distanced itself from the Zuma Must Go march and says there will be disciplinary action against ANC members involved in the march.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)