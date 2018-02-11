Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: Zuma's future to be finalised at NEC meeting

Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the issue, saying that talks around the president’s removal are informed by the principle that the interests of South Africans come first.

President Jacob Zuma (left) and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa (right). Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma (left) and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa (right). Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says that the issue of President Jacob Zuma’s removal will be finalised on Monday.

Ramaphosa addressed the issue, saying that talks around the president’s removal are informed by the principle that the interests of South Africans come first.

The ANC president addressed the party’s launch of the centennial celebrations in honour of former late president Nelson Mandela in Cape Town at the Grand Parade on Sunday afternoon.

Ramaphosa says he understands that party members want the issue to be finalised.

However, the ANC president says there is a careful approach to what is happening with the transition of power.

"As you have all heard, the national executive committee of the African National Congress will be meeting tomorrow to discuss this very matter. Because our people want this matter to be finalised, the national executive committee will be doing precisely that."

He says there will be clarity after Monday's meeting.

"We know you want closure on this matter. Comrades, as you want closure, we will be doing so by keeping our eyes on what is in the interest of all our people and how we continue to unite the nation."

Twenty-eight years ago, Mandela addressed thousands of people at the same venue after being released from prison 27 years later.

The party has declared 2018 as the 'Year of Nelson Mandela'.

Ramaphosa says the ANC comes from disunity and must now forge for unity.

"As we emerge from a period of difficulty, a period of disunity and doscored, this Nelson Mandela centenary year offers us what I would call a new beginning."

