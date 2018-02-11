Ramaphosa: Transition of power being handled with care

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Ramaphosa: Transition of power being handled with care

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the issue of transition in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing media at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: GCIS
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing media at the WEF in Davos, Switzerland. Picture: GCIS
11 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says that President Jacob Zuma’s removal is being handled in a way that will unite the nation.

Ramaphosa addressed the issue of transition in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon, where the party launched its centennial celebrations in honour of the late former president Nelson Mandela.

The president of the ruling party told supporters that the party’s NEC meeting scheduled for Monday will finalise the matter of President Zuma’s future.

WATCH: 'We need to say to Tata Mandela that the ANC is in good hands'

"We know you want closure on this matter. Comrades, as you want closure, we will be doing so by keeping our eyes on what is in the interest of all our people and how we continue to unite the nation."

The ANC president says that there is a careful approach to what is happening with the transition of power.

"As you have all heard, the national executive committee of the African National Congress will be meeting tomorrow to discuss this very matter. Because our people want this matter to be finalised, the national executive committee will be doing precisely that."

The ANC has declared 2018 as the 'Year of Nelson Mandela'.

Ramaphosa says the ANC comes from disunity and must now forge for unity.

"As we emerge from a period of difficulty, a period of disunity and discord, this Nelson Mandela centenary year offers us what I would call a new beginning."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA