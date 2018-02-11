Ramaphosa thanks South Africans for patience over Zuma transition talks

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for their patience as the party wrestles with the transition of power.

Ramaphosa was mobbed by journalists earlier on Sunday morning as he left St George's Cathedral.

He is in Cape Town for the Mandela Centenary but the single burning question on everybody's mind is what does the future hold for President Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa attended mass alongside deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Nomaindia Mfeketo, acting ANC Western Cape chairperson Khaya Magaxa and party spokesperson Pule Mabe.

A light-hearted Ramaphosa addressed media on the steps of the cathedral but would say nothing about progress of the discussions around Zuma’s future.

“We’ve been well empowered as we move ahead and we’d like to thank you very much and we’d like to thank the congregation for their total support as we manage this transition, as we move ahead.”

The nation remains in a holding pattern with pressure mounting on the ruling party to pronounce on Zuma’s fate.

Ramaphosa is expected to address supporters at the Grand Parade in the Cape Town CBD at 3pm this afternoon, the same time that Nelson Mandela addressed the country in Cape Town following his release from prison in 1990.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa was one of three of the top six ANC leaders touring Cape Town today.

Treasurer-general Paul Mashatile attended Sunday services in Gugulethu and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte attended a wreath laying ceremony at Sheikh Yusuf's kramat in Macassar.

Speaking to Eyewitness News after the event, she refused to be drawn on progress around the transition talks.

“We need time, we need the time to deal with the matters that are at hand, they’re not simple matters. They’re complex matters and president Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the discussions, we’ve faith in him, we’ve faith in his ability to find solutions that will take us forward.”

A special ANC NEC meeting has been scheduled for Monday afternoon in Pretoria.