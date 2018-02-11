Popular Topics
Ramaphosa supporters in CT want Zuma to step down

Thousands gathered on Sunday listen to his speech at the launch of the centennial celebrations in honour of former late president Nelson Mandela.

Supporters of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa gathered at the Grand Parade in Cape Town at the launch of the party's centennial celebrations in honour of former late president Nelson Mandela, on 11 February 2018. Picture: Picture: Betram Malgas/EWN
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Fans of African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa raised their voices in support of him in the crowds on the Grand Parade.

Thousands gathered on Sunday to listen to his speech at the launch of the centennial celebrations in honour of former late president Nelson Mandela.

It’s not only Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) that have called for President Jacob Zuma to step down and make way for Ramaphosa.

Many supporters told Eyewitness News they are firmly behind Ramaphosa and want Zuma to either resign or be recalled.

“We are hoping that there will be a big change in our country.”

Another supporter added: “The ANC is now ready for change.”

One woman questioned why Zuma hasn’t resigned despite calls for him to do so.

“When they asked Thabo Mbeki to step down, he stepped down. We expect comrade Zuma to step down gracefully.”

Most of the thousands of people who gathered arrived early, camping out for the best spots.

Bringing with them items to make the long wait in the hot sun a bit more bearable, sitting on crates, blankets, and camping chairs.

But this time, they didn’t have that long to wait. Ramaphosa started speaking at 3pm, as scheduled, a far cry from ANC events of the past that regularly ran upwards of an hour late.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

