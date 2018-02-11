Ramaphosa supporters in CT want Zuma to step down

Thousands gathered on Sunday listen to his speech at the launch of the centennial celebrations in honour of former late president Nelson Mandela.

CAPE TOWN – Fans of African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa raised their voices in support of him in the crowds on the Grand Parade.

#Mandela100 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks about the day Nelson Mandela was released from prison. BM pic.twitter.com/r8m44dXh4U — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018

It’s not only Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) that have called for President Jacob Zuma to step down and make way for Ramaphosa.

#Mandela100 COSATU & the SACP have voiced their support for Ramaphosa - both parties using today’s platform to call for Zuma to step down. MM pic.twitter.com/PB9tyDQaY2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018

Many supporters told Eyewitness News they are firmly behind Ramaphosa and want Zuma to either resign or be recalled.

“We are hoping that there will be a big change in our country.”

#MandelaCentenary Ramaphosa thanks Capetonians for being a beacon of hope and inspiration during his time on Robben Island. BM pic.twitter.com/oRTswxDrXz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018

Another supporter added: “The ANC is now ready for change.”

One woman questioned why Zuma hasn’t resigned despite calls for him to do so.

“When they asked Thabo Mbeki to step down, he stepped down. We expect comrade Zuma to step down gracefully.”

Most of the thousands of people who gathered arrived early, camping out for the best spots.

Bringing with them items to make the long wait in the hot sun a bit more bearable, sitting on crates, blankets, and camping chairs.

But this time, they didn’t have that long to wait. Ramaphosa started speaking at 3pm, as scheduled, a far cry from ANC events of the past that regularly ran upwards of an hour late.

#Mandela100 Ramaphosa right on time to start his speech at 3pm. MM pic.twitter.com/iRAlQlvPLm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018

