Ramaphosa arrives in CT ahead of Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations
Officials are out in full force in the Mother City ahead of the main event set to take place at the iconic Grand Parade this afternoon.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town this hour as part of the party’s Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations.
Police and security officials are positioned in close proximity to the St George’s Cathedral precinct.
This past Friday, a programme for the party’s top officials was abruptly cancelled as leaders had to attend to other matters.
Ramaphosa is, however, expected to launch the centennial year in honour of late president Nelson Mandela at the Cathedral this morning.
The party’s Deputy Secretary, Jesse Duarte will be in Athlone, while the ruling party's Treasurer General Paul Mashatile will be visiting a church in Gugulethu.
#Mandela100 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/r4BLJIQvbj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018
#Mandela100 ANC Deputy SG Jessie Duarte meets with Macassar residents before continuing her visit of the Sheik Yusuf Kramat. BM pic.twitter.com/Jyzz4HlyAw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018
#mandela100 ANC Deputy SG Jessie Duarte arrives at the Sheik Yusuf Kramat in Macassar. BM pic.twitter.com/pNY7BFlnCy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018
