Numsa accuses Eskom of exposing workers to unsafe working conditions

Numsa says Eskom is not interested in ensuring that workers are protected and their safety is guaranteed.

FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
FILE: Eskom's headquarters at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has accused Eskom management at the Bloemfontein customer network centre of exposing workers to unsafe working conditions.

It says that one of the store workers is anaemic and has contracted aluminium poisoning whilst working at the utility’s centre but the management team have ignored her doctor’s advice that she should be moved to other division.

The union has been picketing outside the company’s premises and has submitted a memorandum demanding, amongst other things, the reinstatement of all contract workers dismissed in November last year.

Numsa says that Eskom is not interested in ensuring that workers are protected and their safety is guaranteed.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “We condemn this blatant disregard for workers’ health and safety. We must remind Eskom that last year another one of their employees, Thembisile Yende, was killed at their workplace.

“She too had been exposed to unsafe working environment. When she complained to senior managers about their condition, they ignored her.”

More in Local

