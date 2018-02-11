Not everyone was pleased with Ramaphosa’s speech today
As soon as ANC president’s speech ended and the formalities were done, many supporters started leaving.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa's speech drew mixed reactions from the party's supporters who gathered at the Grand Parade in Cape Town on Sunday.
Thousands gathered to listen to his speech at the launch of the centennial celebrations in honour of former late president Nelson Mandela.
#Mandela100 Only a few people are staying to enjoy the post-speech entertainment. MM pic.twitter.com/9qdj4Qrzut— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018
This man told Eyewitness News he was impressed by the adherence to so-called buffalo time.
“It's a new era! When I watched the national conference in East London and that thing started on time, I said to my wife, ‘There is the indication that things are changing.’ ”
But the fact that the speech started precisely on time and finished less than an hour later didn't impress this supporter, who wanted more detail about issues like the water crisis and the transition of power.
“There are so many issues that he could touch upon, but for him to quickly brush the national issues that are affecting the country so quickly. It's worrying for a programme to start at 3pm and end at 4pm.”
#Mandela100 ANC supporters EWN have spoken to are surprised at how early the event has finished. 1 man feels Ramaphosa could’ve spoken more in-depth about urgent issues like #CTWater @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/izYgBZOOMd— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018
Another ANC member says she's more concerned that the event didn't fill the Grand Parade, and there were barricades holding the masses at a distance from the main podium.
“I just think that an event like this should speak to the people. We can't be barricaded and feel like we're excluded from what is supposed to be a main event for everybody. If you think in 1990, that was not the case. This place was filled to capacity.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
