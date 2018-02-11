Popular Topics
More thunderstorms expected to continue in Gauteng today

The Weather Service says it received reports of floods in the southern and eastern parts of the province.

Thunderstorm passes through the northern suburbs in Johannesburg. Picture: Dewet Meyer/iWitness
Thunderstorm passes through the northern suburbs in Johannesburg. Picture: Dewet Meyer/iWitness
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says Gauteng residents can expect more thundershowers today following similar conditions on Saturday which resulted in flooding in some areas.

The Weather Service says it received reports of floods in the southern and eastern parts of the province.

Most are likely to be affected, apart from the north-eastern parts of Gauteng.

Forecaster Lulame Pheme says, “There may be severe in some areas as we’ve seen with this one, though it has not reached our category of severe storms that we’ve seen that have given us significant fall of rain that led to flooding.”

