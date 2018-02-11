Mbalula confirms arrests in Rustenburg murder, violence cases

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and the National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole have been addressing the media.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says that they've made nine arrests in a series of cases related to murders and violence in Rustenburg.

Mbalula and the National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole have been addressing the media in Gauteng, where they promised to bring the suspected hitmen, as well as the people who ordered the hits, to book.

He says some of the suspects have been found in the Eastern Cape and Marikana area in the North West.

Mbalula says they've apprehended three hitmen and six others who were conspiring to kill mine workers in Marikana.

He says they have launched operations to find those behind the murders.

“It’s quite seldom that we arrest the man who pulled the trigger, but we don’t know who sent the man. That takes meticulous focus and determination in our overall strategyof in changing the focus to ensure that we are systematic in bringing down those who plan these activities.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)