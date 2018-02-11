Mbalula confirms arrests in Rustenburg murder, violence cases
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and the National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole have been addressing the media.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says that they've made nine arrests in a series of cases related to murders and violence in Rustenburg.
Mbalula and the National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole have been addressing the media in Gauteng, where they promised to bring the suspected hitmen, as well as the people who ordered the hits, to book.
He says some of the suspects have been found in the Eastern Cape and Marikana area in the North West.
Mbalula says they've apprehended three hitmen and six others who were conspiring to kill mine workers in Marikana.
He says they have launched operations to find those behind the murders.
“It’s quite seldom that we arrest the man who pulled the trigger, but we don’t know who sent the man. That takes meticulous focus and determination in our overall strategyof in changing the focus to ensure that we are systematic in bringing down those who plan these activities.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
SACP distances itself from Zuma Must Go march
-
Ramaphosa supporters in CT want Zuma to step down
-
Holomisa: Ramaphosa shouldn't give in to any extraordinary demands by Zuma
-
Cosatu, SACP reiterate calls for Zuma to leave
-
Ramaphosa: Zuma's future to be finalised at NEC meeting
-
[WATCH] Cyril Ramaphosa attends service at St George’s Cathedral Church
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.