Mass info sessions underway in Cape Town as Day Zero approaches
The City met with neighbourhood watch groups on Saturday to brief them on the plan and to appeal for volunteers come Day Zero.
CAPE TOWN – With Day Zero looming, mass information sessions with Cape Town residents are underway regarding the City’s Critical Water Shortages Disaster Plan.
The City met with neighbourhood watch groups on Saturday to brief them on the plan and to appeal for volunteers come Day Zero.
The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre is recruiting volunteers to assist at the 200 water collection points to be rolled out should the taps run dry.
Volunteers are expected to dispense water, marshall queues, disinfect water dispense pipes and assist officials with logistical arrangements on site.
Mayco member JP Smith said, “This will be a mammoth undertaking and we’ll need as many hands as possible to ensuring that it’s done in a manner that’s well coordinated, with everybody knowing what’s expected of them.”
Smith added, community organisations will be assisting with education and awareness drives. They will also be tasked with identifying vulnerable communities and providing assistance.
More in Local
-
SACP distances itself from Zuma Must Go march
-
Ramaphosa supporters in CT want Zuma to step down
-
Mbalula confirms arrests in Rustenburg murder, violence cases
-
Holomisa: Ramaphosa shouldn't give in to any extraordinary demands by Zuma
-
Cosatu, SACP reiterate calls for Zuma to leave
-
Ramaphosa: Zuma's future to be finalised at NEC meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.