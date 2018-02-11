Mass info sessions underway in Cape Town as Day Zero approaches

The City met with neighbourhood watch groups on Saturday to brief them on the plan and to appeal for volunteers come Day Zero.

CAPE TOWN – With Day Zero looming, mass information sessions with Cape Town residents are underway regarding the City’s Critical Water Shortages Disaster Plan.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre is recruiting volunteers to assist at the 200 water collection points to be rolled out should the taps run dry.

Volunteers are expected to dispense water, marshall queues, disinfect water dispense pipes and assist officials with logistical arrangements on site.



Mayco member JP Smith said, “This will be a mammoth undertaking and we’ll need as many hands as possible to ensuring that it’s done in a manner that’s well coordinated, with everybody knowing what’s expected of them.”



Smith added, community organisations will be assisting with education and awareness drives. They will also be tasked with identifying vulnerable communities and providing assistance.