Mashatile thanks SA for prayers, good wishes for ANC

The Treasurer General says churches have a particular significance for the ANC because of the enormous role they played in the liberation struggle.

ANC treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, (centre) attends a service at the Jafta Methodist Church in Gugulethu. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
ANC treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, (centre) attends a service at the Jafta Methodist Church in Gugulethu. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile spent the morning at Sunday services in Gugulethu.

He says that churches have a particular significance for the ANC because of the enormous role they played in the liberation struggle.

Speaking outside the Methodist church, he said he also wanted to thank people for their prayers and good wishes for the ruling party.

“There were many people who were worried about the ANC and whether it would be divided and break down. They prayed, and I thank them. Here we are, well and alive. The ANC is in good hands.”

Mashatile will join other ANC leaders for the Mandela Centenary celebrations on Sunday afternoon.

WATCH: 'We need to say to Tata Mandela that the ANC is in good hands'

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

