Mashatile thanks SA for prayers, good wishes for ANC

The Treasurer General says churches have a particular significance for the ANC because of the enormous role they played in the liberation struggle.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile spent the morning at Sunday services in Gugulethu.

#Mandela100 ANC Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile has arrived at he Jafta Methodist Church in Gugulethu where he will attend a church service @CindyArchillies pic.twitter.com/cWyV3pWT9u — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018

Speaking outside the Methodist church, he said he also wanted to thank people for their prayers and good wishes for the ruling party.

“There were many people who were worried about the ANC and whether it would be divided and break down. They prayed, and I thank them. Here we are, well and alive. The ANC is in good hands.”

#Mandela100 ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile and Chairperson Gwede Mantashe arriving in Cape Town CBD ahead of celebrations starting at 14:00 at the iconic Grand Parade. GLS pic.twitter.com/C5LFyvhLYR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018

Mashatile will join other ANC leaders for the Mandela Centenary celebrations on Sunday afternoon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)