Mandela's grandson hopes Ramaphosa will address Zuma exit in speech
The ANC president is in the Mother City for the Mandela centennial celebrations.
CAPE TOWN - Former president Nelson Mandela’s grandson says he hopes that African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa will touch on the transition of power when he addresses thousands of people on the Grand Parade in Cape Town.
Speculation has been rife for the past few days about President Jacob Zuma’s future amid talks between him and Ramaphosa.
The ANC is expecting at least 10,000 people to attend Sunday’s event at the Grand Parade.
The square is still filling up with supporters clad in the party’s yellow, green and black gear.
Former president Mandela’s grandson Zwelivelile Mandela has been chatting to and taking pictures with some supporters.
Mandela junior hopes Ramaphosa will speak about the highly-anticipated transition of power.
"The spirit of unity that came out of the ANC's 54th national conference, we want him to touch on that, and ensure that this transition will be able to unify South Africans and the ANC."
He’ll also be looking for some explanation about the ANC’s decision at its 54th elective conference to downgrade the South African embassy in Tel Aviv.
#Mandela100 Madiba’s grandson Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela greeting some of the supporters. MM pic.twitter.com/p0T66XJ7zh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018
#Mandela100 Many supporters are arriving in buses. MM pic.twitter.com/7VxXGn6Dkm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018
#Mandela100 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived and will deliver his speech at 15:00. GLS pic.twitter.com/GlxynGVXzn— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
