Man accused of stabbing 4 people to appear in court on Monday
EMPD's Wilfred Kgasago says the man faces murder and attempted murder charges in the Tembisa Magistrates Court.
JOHANNESBURG – A man accused of stabbing at least four people on the east rand will appear in court tomorrow.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) say the suspect was arrested on Friday following tip-offs from various Tembisa community members some who are witnesses to his most recent crime last week.
It's understood the victim of this attack has been left seriously injured while one person from a previous incident was killed.
“And apparently from the festive season he had stabbed somebody, he stabbed a couple of people. And the latest was last week Saturday, if I’m not mistaken, where he stabbed a person so severely that the case of attempted murder was opened against him.”
