Lotto Results: Saturday 10 February 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 10 February are as follows:

Lotto: 01, 16, 17, 18, 41, 52 Bonus: 38

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 12, 20, 36, 43, 47 Bonus: 34

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 04, 18, 21, 42, 51 Bonus: 49

For more details visit the National Lottery website.