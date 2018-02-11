JHB motorists urged to avoid Vincent Tshabalala Road over protest

It’s understood protesters placed burning tyres and rocks on the road.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says Vincent Tshabalala Road in Alexandra has been blocked following a protest.

They’re unhappy about the removal of illegal shacks in the area.

Metro Police say they are closely monitoring the situation and urged motorists to use alternative routes.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says: “Officers have blocked off the road and motorists are advised to avoid Vincent Tshabalala Road at the moment and can use Marlboro Drive for now.”

