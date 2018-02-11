It’s a wait & see game as talks between Zuma & Ramaphosa continue

While opposition parties and ANC alliance members have asked for a swift decision, senior African National Congress (ANC) members are trying to placate South Africans pleading for patience.

CAPE TOWN – It’s still a wait and see game on the outcome of transition talks between President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC’s senior membership was on a mission in Cape Town on Saturday to seemingly gauge residents’ views on the current political drama.

During a walk-about in Khayelitsha by minister Edna Molewa and other ANC officials, residents made their voices heard.

“We want Ramaphosa not Zuma because Zuma always promises us things but he doesn’t deliver. He’s going to create lots of jobs.”

Molewa, however, would not be drawn into discussion around the outcome of transitions talks but rather pleaded for patience.

“South Africans please be calm, wait for the leadership to have a discuss and complete the process.”

The ANC leadership are all expected to be part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations taking place in the Mother City today.

Meanwhile, the ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe accused the media and political analysts of fuelling speculation around Zuma's future.

Mantashe's comments come as the country spends another weekend watching developments from an ANC meeting that is expected to discuss Zuma’s exit.

Speaking at an anniversary rally in Mpumalanga on Saturday, Mantashe repeated calls for patience and encouraged Ramaphosa to listen only to structures of the ANC.

“Listen to the structures, report back to them, explain the processes and take decisions. Only that should be the basis for patience. But where we want to be… there is not disagreement.”

‘ZUMA SHOULD STEP DOWN’

Some community members in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, called on Zuma to step down.

Ramaphosa's name was on everyone’s lips as senior ANC members walked through the streets of Khayelitsha to interact with residents.

Many of the people who spoke to Eyewitness News said they want Zuma to step down and pave the way for Ramaphosa as the country’s new leader.

“I think Zuma should step down and Ramaphosa should become the president of the country.”

Another resident adds: “I prefer Ramaphosa.”