Holomisa: Ramaphosa shouldn't give in to any extraordinary demands by Zuma

Bantu Holomisa says that if the matter of Zuma’s removal finds its way to Parliament, the UDM will support the ANC in a motion of no confidence against Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says failure by the African National Congress (ANC) to remove President Jacob Zuma from office will grow fertile grounds for a successful parliamentary motion of no confidence on 22 February.

He says that if the ANC is serious about removing Zuma, they should join hands with opposition parties.

An urgent ANC national executive committee meeting is set for Monday, and Zuma’s removal could be on the agenda.

“There is a vote of no confidence waiting for Zuma. If the ANC is serious, we want them to remove Zuma to that office. They must join hands.”

He says that Ramaphosa should not give into any extraordinary demands made by Zuma, saying agreeing to some terms could dent his image.

He says Ramaphosa needs support from his national executive and hopes the matter is addressed on Monday.

“The best thing for him will be to take the decision to the ANC and they’ll make a decision. Alternatively, they should bring the Zuma matter to Parliament.”

Holomisa says his party will not join a planned march to the Union Buildings on Monday by ‘Zuma Must Go’ supporters, saying his party's fight will be in Parliament.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)