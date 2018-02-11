EFF calls for investigation into JMPD trainees’ recruitment process
It says the process was contaminated by corruption, favouritism and interference by those who have power.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the City of Johannesburg is demanding a forensic investigation into the recruitment of 1,500 metro police trainees.
It says city officials who are found to have interfered with the process, must be charged and due steps be taken against them.
EFF’s Donald Mabunda says, “We received lots of complains in our offices that there are allegations of monies that have been paid by some other people to get into the system.
“Clean process must be conducted, investigations must be conducted that must indicate who might have flawed the system.”
